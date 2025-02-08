Sign up
Previous
Photo 3693
seems reasonable
along the rail trail for bicyclists…I always find this sign amusing but I’m easily entertained,…and after all gas stations do charge for air
Flash of Red, week 2 “out and about”
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4746
photos
212
followers
273
following
1011% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Beth
ace
And is really free anymore? Great shot!
February 9th, 2025
