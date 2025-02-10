Previous
an oldie by amyk
Photo 3695

an oldie

my pho-jo is lacking (I’m tired of winter) so starting out the vintage week with a b&w conversion of an old photo…window is in my son’s vintage (or probably antique) farm house
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Very moody and very lovely composition.
February 12th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the tones and the focus on the leaves.
February 12th, 2025  
