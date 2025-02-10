Sign up
Previous
Photo 3695
an oldie
my pho-jo is lacking (I’m tired of winter) so starting out the vintage week with a b&w conversion of an old photo…window is in my son’s vintage (or probably antique) farm house
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th May 2015 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Very moody and very lovely composition.
February 12th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the tones and the focus on the leaves.
February 12th, 2025
