who am I? by amyk
who am I?

have collected over the years a lot of old family photos…this one intrigues me…the only word I can read on the back is “Adrian” which is my mother’s maiden name…any guesses?
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

amyK

Maybe, an uncle?
February 12th, 2025  
Nice keepsake photo! Grandfather?
February 12th, 2025  
Well done
February 12th, 2025  
