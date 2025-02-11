Sign up
Previous
Photo 3696
who am I?
have collected over the years a lot of old family photos…this one intrigues me…the only word I can read on the back is “Adrian” which is my mother’s maiden name…any guesses?
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7
ace
Maybe, an uncle?
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice keepsake photo! Grandfather?
February 12th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well done
February 12th, 2025
