Previous
vintage windows & doors by amyk
Photo 3697

vintage windows & doors

Flash of Red, week 3 “vintage” and the current collage challenge “windows & doors”
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1012% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice putting the two themes together. I especially like the lower right, looking through the door.
February 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous collage and captures!
February 13th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Los of interesting buildings and doors and windows.
February 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
February 13th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great collage
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact