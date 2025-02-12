Sign up
Photo 3697
vintage windows & doors
Flash of Red, week 3 “vintage” and the current collage challenge “windows & doors”
12th February 2025
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Taken
12th February 2025 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
mfpiac-137
Shutterbug
ace
Nice putting the two themes together. I especially like the lower right, looking through the door.
February 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collage
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous collage and captures!
February 13th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Los of interesting buildings and doors and windows.
February 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
February 13th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great collage
February 13th, 2025
