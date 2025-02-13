Sign up
Photo 3698
vintage teacups
over the years I’ve been the recipient of various family member’s sets of dishes, teacups, etc…these belonged to my mom…
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th February 2025 2:09pm
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, such delicate porcelain and lovely patterns. I love the ones on the left.
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
All very beautiful!
February 14th, 2025
Brian
ace
Precious
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely collection.
February 14th, 2025
