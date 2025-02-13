Previous
vintage teacups by amyk
vintage teacups

over the years I’ve been the recipient of various family member’s sets of dishes, teacups, etc…these belonged to my mom…
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, such delicate porcelain and lovely patterns. I love the ones on the left.
February 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
All very beautiful!
February 14th, 2025  
Brian ace
Precious
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely collection.
February 14th, 2025  
