Photo 3699
the red dress
Flash of Red day…a vintage photo, I’m about 15months old here, being entertained by my dad
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2025
