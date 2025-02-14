Previous
the red dress by amyk
the red dress

Flash of Red day…a vintage photo, I’m about 15months old here, being entertained by my dad
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

