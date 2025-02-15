Previous
historical site-Mackinaw City by amyk
Photo 3700

historical site-Mackinaw City

Playing catch up…a b&w conversion of one from the archives
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
February 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful find
February 16th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fab shot.
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the framing of the trees.
February 16th, 2025  
