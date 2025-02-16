Previous
…actually got the camera out and used it today before I forget how it works…:). Last shot for “vintage” week of Flash of Red February…photo is my maternal grandmother as a child and the sugar/creamer set was hers.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How very sweet, A lovely photo to cherish !
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful old photo and frame!
February 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely old photo, lovely still life arrangement.
February 17th, 2025  
