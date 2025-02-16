Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3701
grandma
…actually got the camera out and used it today before I forget how it works…:). Last shot for “vintage” week of Flash of Red February…photo is my maternal grandmother as a child and the sugar/creamer set was hers.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4757
photos
213
followers
273
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Latest from all albums
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
969
3701
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th February 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How very sweet, A lovely photo to cherish !
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful old photo and frame!
February 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely old photo, lovely still life arrangement.
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close