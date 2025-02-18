Previous
snow&wind by amyk
Photo 3703

snow&wind

…we were halfway through a walk when a sudden snow squall happened…composition is meant to show the poor visibility (the barely visible bridge on the left)…we were happy to get back to the car….
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Fabulous leading lines and winter scene.
February 19th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a pretty scene...the snow just adds such a gorgeous touch. Great leading lines too & love the trees.
February 19th, 2025  
