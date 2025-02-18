Sign up
Photo 3703
snow&wind
…we were halfway through a walk when a sudden snow squall happened…composition is meant to show the poor visibility (the barely visible bridge on the left)…we were happy to get back to the car….
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4759
photos
213
followers
273
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
Latest from all albums
3697
3698
3699
3700
969
3701
3702
3703
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th February 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines and winter scene.
February 19th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Such a pretty scene...the snow just adds such a gorgeous touch. Great leading lines too & love the trees.
February 19th, 2025
