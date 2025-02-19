Sign up
Previous
Photo 3704
snow & more snow
Flash of Red, week 3 “composition”…another snowy walk along the rail trail…leading lines, vanishing point, rule of thirds
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th February 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 20th, 2025
