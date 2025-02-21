Previous
winter tridge by amyk
Photo 3706

winter tridge

Flash of red, week 3 “composition”. Today-lines and shapes
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1015% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
February 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this b&w of the "tridge"!
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact