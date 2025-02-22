Sign up
Photo 3707
lounging Sophie
Flash of red week 3 “composition”. Today-capturing textures and filling the frame
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
4
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4763
photos
213
followers
275
following
1015% complete
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
969
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th February 2025 7:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
for2025
Babs
ace
Aw so cute, what a lovely pose.
February 23rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfect!
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
How precious!
February 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Sophie is very alert to what you're doing! ☺️
February 23rd, 2025
