Previous
lounging Sophie by amyk
Photo 3707

lounging Sophie

Flash of red week 3 “composition”. Today-capturing textures and filling the frame
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1015% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw so cute, what a lovely pose.
February 23rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Perfect!
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
How precious!
February 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Sophie is very alert to what you're doing! ☺️
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact