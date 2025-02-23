Previous
nature’s artwork by amyk
Photo 3708

nature’s artwork

Flash of red, week 3 “composition”…today perhaps a “balanced” composition…I liked the variety of shapes and textures in this scene along the snow covered river.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
GaryW
Beautiful silhouettes!
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very lovely!
February 24th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
The best artwork, well done!
February 24th, 2025  
