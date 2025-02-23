Sign up
Previous
Photo 3708
nature’s artwork
Flash of red, week 3 “composition”…today perhaps a “balanced” composition…I liked the variety of shapes and textures in this scene along the snow covered river.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4764
photos
213
followers
275
following
1015% complete
3708
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd February 2025 10:08am
Tags
for2025
GaryW
Beautiful silhouettes!
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very lovely!
February 24th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
The best artwork, well done!
February 24th, 2025
