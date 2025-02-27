Sign up
Photo 3712
saucepan reflections
Flash of Red, week 4 “kitchen”. Playing around with the stove top reflected in the pan.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th February 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Oooh I like that, nicely seen
March 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Great capture!
March 1st, 2025
