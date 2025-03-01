Previous
first of March… by amyk
first of March…

…in Michigan means thoughts turn to Spring although we have a wait ahead of us…starting to see sparrows checking out the birdhouses
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
judith deacon
Puts a whole new meaning to the expression "high rise living"!
March 2nd, 2025  
