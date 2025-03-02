Previous
snow storage by amyk
Photo 3715

snow storage

yesterday I said we were looking forward to spring....this photo is from February 20...a city park with a large parking area that is used for snow that has been plowed & removed around town...Sophie enjoys some climbing..
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1017% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact