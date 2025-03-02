Sign up
Previous
Photo 3715
snow storage
yesterday I said we were looking forward to spring....this photo is from February 20...a city park with a large parking area that is used for snow that has been plowed & removed around town...Sophie enjoys some climbing..
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
