3march by amyk
Photo 3716

3march

…have photographed this bridge many times, and here’s one more…you can see snowmobile tracks in this ice but recent warm spell has put an end to that…
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great capture. Sure don't won't to be out there as the ice thins up.
March 4th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Lovely red bridge
March 4th, 2025  
