Photo 3717
4march
…taken at night with yard lights on…
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th January 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Striking clarity!
March 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful detail and light.
March 5th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Super capture...so beautiful
March 5th, 2025
