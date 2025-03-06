Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3719
small dog, big stick
52 week challenge week 10 “a problem “
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4778
photos
214
followers
275
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
Latest from all albums
3713
3714
3715
972
3716
3717
3718
3719
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th March 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w10
Shutterbug
ace
Nice way to present a problem in an image.
March 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cute capture
March 7th, 2025
GaryW
What a beautiful pup!
March 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Darling, and yes, a problem for little Sophie! :-)
March 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close