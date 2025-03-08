Sign up
Photo 3721
8march
when I lack inspiration it helps to return to “ birds & squirrels”…..:)
Downy Woodpecker at the peanut feeder
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
365
COOLPIX P1000
8th March 2025 1:23pm
