Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3723
squirrel and snack
we put out in-shell peanuts every day and the squirrels and blue jays have them gone in no time…
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4782
photos
214
followers
275
following
1020% complete
View this month »
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th March 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Delightful closeup!
March 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Cute photo! Nice light! Now I am reminded to put out the peanuts. Ours disappear immediately, too. But our resident squirrel is equally fond of the sunflower seeds we put out and gobbles them down. Lol
March 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a sweet photo
March 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close