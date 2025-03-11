Sign up
Previous
Photo 3724
11march
…found a blue jay feather in the back yard; stuck it in the gate latch and took a photo…no idea why, so tagged for Eye of the Beholder challenge :)
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4783
photos
214
followers
275
following
1020% complete
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th March 2025 5:22pm
eotb-163
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I like it too Amy, Wonderful shot of textures, colour tones and that interesting feather ! fav
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well that's different. Nicely found and captured.
March 12th, 2025
Lin
ace
Nicely done!
March 12th, 2025
