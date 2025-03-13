Previous
hydrangea in brown by amyk
Photo 3726

hydrangea in brown

…have not used the “real” cameras enough lately…couldn’t remember how to change lenses…
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact