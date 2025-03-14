Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3727
mrs. house sparrow
house sparrows are flocking to (and fighting over) the birdhouses…it’s Spring
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4786
photos
215
followers
276
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th March 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
beautiful! love the light, focus on the bird and pretty background
March 15th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
March 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
March 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close