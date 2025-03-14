Previous
mrs. house sparrow by amyk
Photo 3727

mrs. house sparrow

house sparrows are flocking to (and fighting over) the birdhouses…it’s Spring
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful! love the light, focus on the bird and pretty background
March 15th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
March 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact