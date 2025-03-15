Sign up
Photo 3728
15march
warm day so sat in the back yard watching for birds and squirrels, very windy though so not many opportunities…settled for a trapped leaf…
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the details in that leaf.
March 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely simplicity!
March 16th, 2025
