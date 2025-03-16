Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3729
sign of spring
the American Goldfinch gets its yellow color for spring and summer…good to see the bit of change happening. (Crappy photo conditions-overcast and rain-the Nikon has a great zoom but low light is its downfall)
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4789
photos
215
followers
276
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Latest from all albums
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
973
3729
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th March 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close