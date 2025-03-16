Previous
sign of spring by amyk
sign of spring

the American Goldfinch gets its yellow color for spring and summer…good to see the bit of change happening. (Crappy photo conditions-overcast and rain-the Nikon has a great zoom but low light is its downfall)
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
