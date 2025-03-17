Previous
only the beginning by amyk
Photo 3730

only the beginning

first I’ve noticed anything sprouting in the yard…yay!
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
That's going to be a beautiful crocus by the looks of it...
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And a lovely beginning to Spring !
March 18th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Oh, yay!! Happy Spring
March 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sprouts!
March 18th, 2025  
GaryW
Amazing color! What do you think it is?
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact