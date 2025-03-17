Sign up
Previous
Photo 3730
only the beginning
first I’ve noticed anything sprouting in the yard…yay!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4790
photos
215
followers
276
following
1021% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th March 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
That's going to be a beautiful crocus by the looks of it...
March 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And a lovely beginning to Spring !
March 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Oh, yay!! Happy Spring
March 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful sprouts!
March 18th, 2025
GaryW
Amazing color! What do you think it is?
March 18th, 2025
