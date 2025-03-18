Sign up
Previous
Photo 3731
on the fence…
…not sure he wanted to be photographed
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4791
photos
215
followers
276
following
1022% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th March 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Such a perfect face!!
March 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
It's giving you the look. Great shot.
March 19th, 2025
