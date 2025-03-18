Previous
on the fence… by amyk
Photo 3731

on the fence…

…not sure he wanted to be photographed
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Such a perfect face!!
March 19th, 2025  
Rick ace
It's giving you the look. Great shot.
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact