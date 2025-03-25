Previous
robin on the roof by amyk
Photo 3738

robin on the roof

sat on the birdhouse roof this morning long enough for me to take a few shots with my phone and then go in the house for the Nikon to get some better photos…so cooperative!
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
March 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of this good looking robin
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact