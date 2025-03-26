Previous
ivy on the fence by amyk
Photo 3739

ivy on the fence

…just because
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love the POV choice. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
March 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the texture and pattern of the ivy.
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact