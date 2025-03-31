Sign up
Photo 3744
autumn2024collage
For the collage challenge “autumnal mood”…it is Spring in Michigan so these photos are all from autumn of 2024
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
mfpiac-138
