Previous
Photo 3746
2april
snow last night, ice this morning and rain this afternoon made for a gray messy day…the house finch provided a little color
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4808
photos
213
followers
277
following
1026% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd April 2025 12:26pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love that inquisitive look!
April 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
At least a bit of colour.
April 3rd, 2025
