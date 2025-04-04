Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3748
robin profile
a little dirt on his beak, but I didn’t warn him I was taking his picture….
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4812
photos
213
followers
277
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Latest from all albums
3743
3744
3745
976
3746
3747
977
3748
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th April 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
April 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Terrific close-up!
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close