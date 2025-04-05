Previous
a bit of spring color before tomorrow’s forecasted snow :)
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How beautiful. Hope you don't get too much snow!
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty little flowers that I am sure will be resilient against the snow.
April 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these little beauties.
April 6th, 2025  
Jenny ace
Oh no! Snow in April? Yikes.
April 6th, 2025  
