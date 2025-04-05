Sign up
Previous
Photo 3749
5april
a bit of spring color before tomorrow’s forecasted snow :)
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4813
photos
213
followers
277
following
1027% complete
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3744
3745
976
3746
3747
977
3748
3749
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th April 2025 5:14pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How beautiful. Hope you don't get too much snow!
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty little flowers that I am sure will be resilient against the snow.
April 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these little beauties.
April 6th, 2025
Jenny
ace
Oh no! Snow in April? Yikes.
April 6th, 2025
