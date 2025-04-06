Previous
at last… by amyk
Photo 3750

at last…

a walk at Bay City state park today…wonderful to get out with the camera…have been limited due to our puppy who is not a fan of car rides…working on it :)
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Lovely capture.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact