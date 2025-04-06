Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3750
at last…
a walk at Bay City state park today…wonderful to get out with the camera…have been limited due to our puppy who is not a fan of car rides…working on it :)
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4814
photos
212
followers
276
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Latest from all albums
3745
976
3746
3747
977
3748
3749
3750
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th April 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
April 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close