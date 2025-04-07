Previous
7april by amyk
Photo 3751

7april

The lagoon at Bay City state park
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
April 8th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
So peaceful
April 8th, 2025  
Cathy
Great reflections of the sky and trees!
April 8th, 2025  
