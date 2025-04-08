Previous
bird&seed by amyk
Photo 3752

bird&seed

birdseed gets left on this stump at the state park during the winter months…& lately it still feels like winter here…spring is taking its time…
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice shot
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact