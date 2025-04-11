Previous
cattails and a log by amyk
cattails and a log

I like the cattails and the background trees…not crazy about the log
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great capture. Yeah, that is really nice cattails and background.
April 12th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
There is such a special dreaminess to this, easy FAV!
April 12th, 2025  
