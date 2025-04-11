Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3755
cattails and a log
I like the cattails and the background trees…not crazy about the log
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4819
photos
212
followers
276
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th April 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great capture. Yeah, that is really nice cattails and background.
April 12th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
There is such a special dreaminess to this, easy FAV!
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close