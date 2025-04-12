Sign up
Previous
Photo 3756
Siberian squill
I like how it is standing out from the shadows
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4820
photos
212
followers
276
following
1029% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th April 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
April 13th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful ~ one of my favorite spring flowers
April 13th, 2025
