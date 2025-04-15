Previous
15april by amyk
Photo 3759

15april

Blue Jay waiting for his turn at the feeder.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1029% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I've never known a blue jay to be polite at the feeder. They must've been raised with manners. =)
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact