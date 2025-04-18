Sign up
Photo 3762
…two of my daffodils are starting to open…waited for the rain to stop this evening and then took this…Snapseed edit to make the background darker still…
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th April 2025 8:21pm
Rick
ace
Nice.
April 19th, 2025
