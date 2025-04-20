Previous
20april by amyk
20april

more Siberian squill…heavily cropped and edited in Snapseed
Happy Easter to those who celebrate…our celebration is delayed until next weekend when our out-of-state son will visit
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen ace
So nice!
April 21st, 2025  
