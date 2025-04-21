Sign up
Previous
Photo 3765
daffodils again
took some more daffodil photos today despite our windy afternoon which made it a challenge…
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st April 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But always so cheerful !
April 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
April 22nd, 2025
