on the nest by amyk
Photo 3767

on the nest

Robins have made a nest in a tree near our front door…assume this is mama as she was wiggling on the nest…
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Nice spotting and capture.
April 24th, 2025  
Great find and capture.
April 24th, 2025  
It would be the American robin not the English but still the same lovely chestnut markings!
April 24th, 2025  
