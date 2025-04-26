Sign up
Previous
Photo 3770
26april
Butterflies in Bloom at the Dow Gardens was extended through this weekend and I got to enjoy it with family….
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
love the beautiful butterfly and your composition with the leaves
April 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
April 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
April 27th, 2025
