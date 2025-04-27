Previous
27april by amyk
Photo 3771

27april

Another from Butterflies in Bloom
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flower and the butterfly.
April 28th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact