Photo 3772
28april
yet another butterfly…
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4838
photos
213
followers
275
following
1033% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! A super close-up and with its wings wide open! Love the colour! (it matches the marigolds (?) Fav
April 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Perfect capture!
April 29th, 2025
