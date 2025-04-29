Previous
29april by amyk
Photo 3773

29april

didn’t have camera settings quite right initially and this photo was quite dark; played around in Snapseed with it and decided I liked this
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact