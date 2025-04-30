Sign up
Photo 3774
Photo 3774
30april
Butterflies in Bloom exhibit was the highlight of my week….
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4841
photos
213
followers
275
following
1033% complete
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
980
3773
3774
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like an amazing exhibit and looks like it too!
May 1st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
I bet. This is wonderful
May 1st, 2025
