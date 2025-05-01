Previous
Opposites in the garden by amyk
Opposites in the garden

52week challenge, week 17 “opposites”…behind last year’s dried up sedum, this year’s tulip is ready to open…
1st May 2025 1st May 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
